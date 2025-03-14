Chiefs Re-Signing RB Kareem Hunt To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Chiefs are re-signing RB Kareem Hunt to a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million for the 2025 season.

The base value of Hunt’s contract is $1.5 million.

Hunt, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following the release of a video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

The Chiefs re-signed Hunt a few weeks into the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs, making eight starts and rushing for 728 yards on 200 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 176 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.