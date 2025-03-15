Chiefs Re-Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a new contract.

Smith-Schuster, 28, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal in 2022.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with Smith-Schuster in 2023. New England then released him during training camp.

Smith-Schuster caught on with the Chiefs once more back in August of 2024.

In 2024, Smith-Schuster appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and made eight starts. He caught 18 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

