Chiefs Release DE Mike Danna

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have released DE Michael Danna.

Two-time Super Bowl champ 🫡 Thanks for everything, @M_Danna4! pic.twitter.com/GITplQiPdD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 23, 2026

Danna’s release will leave $2.167 million in dead cap but save the Chiefs almost $9 million in cap space, as he was scheduled to carry a cap number of just more than $11 million in 2026, per OverTheCap.com.

Danna, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.55 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Danna was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 when he a three-year, $24 million with Kansas City.

In 2025, Danna appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 25 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.