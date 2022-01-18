Chiefs Release Four From Practice Squad Including DB Josh Jackson & LB Shilique Calhoun

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released LB Shilique Calhoun, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson and LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad Tuesday.
Here’s the Chiefs’ updated practice squad:
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Gehrig Dieter (COVID-19)
- DE Austin Edwards
- DB Devon Key
- WR Cornell Powell
- DT Cortez Broughton
- TE Mark Vital (COVID-19)
- LB Darius Harris
- RB Elijah McGuire
- WR Daurice Fountain
- C Darryl Williams
- P Joseph Charlton
- RB Darwin Thompson
Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.
The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.
In 2021, Jackson has appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!