Chiefs Release Four From Practice Squad Including DB Josh Jackson & LB Shilique Calhoun

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released LB Shilique Calhoun, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson and LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad Tuesday.

Here’s the Chiefs’ updated practice squad:

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.