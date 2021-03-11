Chiefs Releasing RT Mitchell Schwartz

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are also releasing RT Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.

This comes after the news that the Chiefs have cut LT Eric Fisher, so major changes are in store for Kansas City’s offensive line this offseason.

Schwartz is working his way from a back injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 season and required offseason surgery.

Schwartz, 31, was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Browns. After playing out his rookie contract with the Browns, Schwartz signed a five-year, $33 million deal with the Chiefs in 2016 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Schwartz signed a one-year extension in 2019 to take him through the end of the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Schwartz will free up $6,098,750 of available cap space while creating $3,750,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Schwartz started six games at right tackle for the Chiefs.