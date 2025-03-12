Chiefs Restructure Contracts Of QB Patrick Mahomes & DT Chris Jones

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs have restructured the deals of QB Patrick Mahomes and DT Chris Jones to acquire $49.446 million in 2025 cap space.

The team needs this extra space to sign CB Kristian Fulton, LT Jaylon Moore, and other free agents.

Mahomes, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later, which is now being restructured.

In 2024, Mahomes appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 58 carries for 307 yards and two touchdowns.