Chiefs Restructure TE Travis Kelce’s Contract, Add $3.455M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured TE Travis Kelce‘s contract.

The team converted a chunk of his base salary into a signing bonus to create $3.455 million in cap space.

They had previously been last in the NFL in available cap space with somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000, per Over The Cap.

Kelce, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Kelce has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 41 receptions on 52 targets for 455 yards and seven touchdowns.