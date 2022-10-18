Chiefs Restructure TE Travis Kelce’s Contract, Add $3.455M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured TE Travis Kelce‘s contract.
The team converted a chunk of his base salary into a signing bonus to create $3.455 million in cap space.
They had previously been last in the NFL in available cap space with somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000, per Over The Cap.
Kelce, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.
He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.
In 2022, Kelce has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 41 receptions on 52 targets for 455 yards and seven touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!