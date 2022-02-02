Chiefs Sign 13 Players To Futures Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

The full list of signings includes:

Fountain, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts practice squad and active roster.

The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in May before releasing him and adding him to their active roster.

For his career, Fountain has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.