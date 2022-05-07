Chiefs Sign First-Round CB Trent McDuffie

Field Yates reports that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed first-round CB Trent McDuffie to a four-year contract.

McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and was named All-Pac12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to CB Jaire Alexander.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, McDuffie appeared in 28 games and made 26 starts, recording 94 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.