Chiefs Sign First-Round WR Xavier Worthy, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Chiefs have signed first-round WR Xavier Worthy to his rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

This wraps up all the draft pick signings for the Chiefs this year.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Xavier Worthy WR Signed 2 Kingsley Suamataia OT Signed 4 Jared Wiley TE Signed 4 Jaden Hicks S Signed 5 Hunter Nourzad C Signed 6 Kamal Hadden CB Signed 7 C.J. Hanson G Signed

Worthy, 20, was a two-time first-team All-Big-12 conference selection in 2021 and 2023 at Texas. He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2022. The Chiefs selected him with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Worthy is projected to sign a four-year, $13,536,755 contract that includes a $6,664,913 signing bonus and will carry a $2,461,228 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Texans WR Tank Dell.

For his career, Worthy appeared in 39 games for the Longhorns and caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.