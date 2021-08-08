Chiefs Sign G Bryan Witzmann, Place TE Nick Keizer On Reserve/Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed TE Nick Keiser on the reserve/retired list and signed G Bryan Witzmann in a corresponding move.

We have placed TE Nick Keizer on Reserve/Retired. We have signed G Bryan Witzmann. pic.twitter.com/XwW4MAdYLM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2021

Witzmann, 31, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Houston before signing on to the Saints’ practice squad a few weeks into the 2015 season.

Since then, Witzmann has played for several teams including the Cowboys, Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Browns, and Dolphins before signing on with the Panthers, who eventually elected to move on from him as well.

After trying out for the Jets, Witzmann later signed a contract with the Chiefs and appeared in one game during the 2020 season.

