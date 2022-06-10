Chiefs Sign Second-Round WR Skyy Moore, Wrap Up Draft Class

Chiefs second-round WR Skyy Moore announced on Instagram Friday that he’s signed his four-year contract.

The Chiefs have now signed their entire 2022 draft class.

Moore, 21, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to 49ers WR KeeSean Johnson.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,450,497 contract that includes a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Moore appeared in 30 games and made 29 starts, recording 171 receptions for 2,482 yards (14.5 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.