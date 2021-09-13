Chiefs Sign TE Mark Vital To PS, Release WR Maurice Ffrench

The Kansas City Chiefs officially sign TE Mark Vital to their practice squad on Monday and released WR Maurice Ffrench from the unit.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

Vital, 24, entered the 2021 NBA Draft, but was not selected. During his career at Baylor, he averaged 25 minutes a game and shot 47.1 percent from the floor with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.8 blocked shots per game.

The Seahawks signed Vital to a contract a few weeks ago before waiving him soon after.

Vital last played football in the eighth grade.