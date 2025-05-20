Chiefs Sign Third-Round CB Nohl Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs signed third-round CB Nohl Williams to a four-year rookie contract, according to the wire.
Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Cal and transferred to the Golden Bears after three years at UNLV. He earned Consensus All-American and First Team All-ACC honors in 2024.
He was a three-star recruit and the 197th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,335,512 rookie contract that includes a $1,247,644 signing bonus.
During his college career, Williams appeared in 52 games and recorded 203 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 38 pass defenses, and 14 interceptions.
