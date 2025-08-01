Chiefs Sign Three, Cut Two

The Kansas City Chiefs made a series of roster moves on Friday including signing three players to contracts, per Matt Derrick.

The full list includes:

Chiefs signed CB Ajani Carter, CB Azizi Hearn and WR Key’Shawn Smith .

CB and WR . Chiefs waived CB Darius Rush and CB Eric Scott with injury designations.

Should Rush and Scott clear waivers tomorrow, they would revert to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Rush, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Indianapolis, but was waived coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

The Chiefs later claimed Rush off waivers and he was eventually signed to the Steelers’ active roster.

Pittsburgh moved on from Rush last year and he returned to the Chiefs before agreeing to a futures contract this past February.

For his career, Rush appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.