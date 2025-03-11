Chiefs Signing CB Kristian Fulton To Two-Year, $20M Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs are signing former Chargers CB Kristian Fulton to a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Schefter adds the contract has $15 million in full guarantees.

Fulton, 26, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that included a $1,436,502 signing bonus.

Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2024 season and made a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2024, Fulton appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass defenses.