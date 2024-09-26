Chiefs Signing Two To Practice Squad

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are signing TE Jody Fortson and RB Keaontay Ingram to their practice squad.

Derrick adds Kansas City is placing TE Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list.

The following is an updated list of the Chiefs’ practice squad:

Fortson, 28, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins before being among the final roster cuts out of training camp.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.