Chiefs Tender Offer To ERFA P Matt Araiza

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs have tendered exclusive rights free agent P Matt Araiza.

The move will cost the Chiefs $960,000 for the 2025 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

The Bills released him as a rookie following allegations that he was involved in an alleged gang rape of a minor at a house party while in college at San Diego State.

Local authorities later decided not to press charges, as they determined Araiza had left the party by the time the alleged assault occurred.

Araiza, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills out of San Diego State. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.

However, Buffalo released him in August of 2022 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He eventually signed on with the Chiefs last February.

In 2024, Ariza appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and totaled 3,027 punt yards on 62 attempts (48.8 YPC).