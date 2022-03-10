Chiefs Tendering ERFA CB Deandre Baker

According to Herbie Teope, the Chiefs plan to tender pending exclusive rights free agent CB Deandre Baker.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Baker, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants out of Georgia back in 2019. He was in the second year of his four-year, $10,525,716 contract that included a $5,675,064 signing bonus when the Giants waived him during the summer following larceny chargers.

It took until November for Baker to sign on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was eventually promoted for Week 15 before reverting to the taxi squad. He returned to the team on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2021, Baker appeared eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 16 total tackles and a pass deflection.