Chiefs Unlikely To Trade For Saints CB Marshon Lattimore?

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are unlikely to swing a trade for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore before today’s deadline “unless things heat up.”

The Chiefs reportedly contacted the Saints about a deal for Lattimore, but Chadiha reports that Kansas City called about multiple cornerbacks after the injury to Jaylen Watson. However, they haven’t heard back from anyone in over a week.

Beyond that, Chadiha says the Chiefs are on a “tight budget” which could make it difficult to fit another large salary in their cap.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.

