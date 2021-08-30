Chiefs Waive Seven Players

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived CB Zayne Anderson.

He’s the first reported Chiefs cut as the team has to trim rosters down to 53 by tomorrow afternoon.

The full list so far includes:

Pelissero adds the Chiefs hope to bring back Key to the practice squad. Teope says Miller is also in that group.

Anderson, 6-2 and 200 pounds, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Schoen signed a futures deal with the Chiefs this past offseason.

Shepherd, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Packers later waived Shepherd and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster since then. Green Bay waived him late in the 2020 season.

In 2020, Shepherd appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught five passes for 46 yards. He has also totaled 227 kick return yards.