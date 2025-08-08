Chiefs Waive DB Darius Rush From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived DB Darius Rush from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Rush, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Indianapolis, but was waived coming out of the preseason during his rookie year.

The Chiefs later claimed Rush off waivers and he was eventually signed to the Steelers’ active roster. Pittsburgh moved on from Rush last year and he returned to the Chiefs before agreeing to a futures contract this past February.

The Chiefs waived Rush with an injury designation last week and he reverted to injured reserve.

For his career, Rush appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.