Chiefs Waive TE Mark Vital

The Kansas City Chiefs waived TE Mark Vital on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s the corresponding move to make room on the roster for DE Carlos Dunlap.

Chiefs DL Cortez Broughton also reverted to the team’s PUP list after clearing waivers.

Vital, 25, entered the 2021 NBA Draft, but was not selected. During his career at Baylor, he averaged 25 minutes a game and shot 47.1 percent from the floor with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.8 blocked shots per game.

The Seahawks signed Vital to a contract last September ago before waiving him soon after. He quickly caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and spent the season there. Kansas City brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

Vital had last played football in the eighth grade before changing sports. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.