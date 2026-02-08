Chiefs Want TE Travis Kelce Back Next Year

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs want to bring back veteran TE Travis Kelce for another season in 2026.

He adds Kelce hasn’t made a firm decision on what he wants to do yet but he’s been in contact with the Chiefs about the future. Both sides are expected to reconvene after the Super Bowl to figure out something that works for everyone.

Kelce is not under contract for the upcoming season, so they have to work out a deal that makes sense for both. Rapoport points out the Chiefs have a lot of work to do to clear cap space for this season as well.

Kelce’s not the same player he was in his prime and probably won’t make a top-of-the-market salary. It’s notable that the Chiefs are interested in a return, though. Rapoport has previously reported Kelce will play for the Chiefs or no one in 2026.

There’s been more and more buzz that Kelce is planning to return for a 14th season despite a widespread expectation last year that this could be his final year.

Whenever Kelce decides to end his playing career, he has a ton waiting for him off the field, including a budding media career and pending nuptials to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2025, Kelce appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 receptions on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.