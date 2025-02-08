Chiefs Want To Re-Sign WR Hollywood Brown, Bills Could Have Interest

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says the Chiefs “very much want to keep wide receiver Hollywood Brown“ this offseason.

However, Fowler expects Brown to have a “good market” due to the number of teams looking for speedy receivers.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reportedly advocated for the Chiefs to sign Brown last year and Fowler expects him to do the same this March.

However, Fowler reports that people he spoke to with the Chiefs believe Bills QB Josh Allen has “long wanted to play with Brown.”

Brown missed most of the season due to an injury, but he has returned and helped to open up the Chiefs’ offense during their playoff run.

He’s in position to be one of the best available receivers this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if he can secure better than the one-year contract he got from Kansas City last year.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.