Chiefs Were Interested In Breece Hall But Wouldn’t Offer More Than Fourth-Round Pick

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports the Chiefs offered a fourth-round pick to the Jets for RB Breece Hall at yesterday’s trade deadline.

However, the Jets remained steadfast in their asking price of a third-round pick to trade Hall. Kansas City didn’t increase its offer, and the deadline came and went with Hall remaining in New York.

Afterward, Jets GM Darren Mougey disputed the idea that the Jets were tearing the roster down when asked why he traded CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams, formerly seen as pillars of the roster, and didn’t trade Hall when the team has been reluctant to commit an extension to him.

“I wouldn’t call it a teardown,” Mougey said, via SNY. “I understand the question. Through this process, we talk about a lot of things. We field a lot of calls and we have values. Breece is a talented player and he is going to help us compete and win games the rest of the season.”

In the last couple of hours before the deadline, it seemed like Hall was trying to put pressure on the Jets to accept a deal and get him out of New York, so this will be an interesting situation to monitor going forward.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in eight games for the Jets and rushed for 581 yards on 117 carries (5.0 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions on 30 targets for 178 yards receiving. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Hall as the news is available.