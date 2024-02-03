Chip Kelly & Luke Getsy Names To Watch For Raiders’ OC Job

Jonathan Jones reports that Chip Kelly and Luke Getsy are two names to watch for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator job now that Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn his name due to contractual issues.

Kelly has been at UCLA since 2018 as the head coach but there have been questions about his job status recently.

Kelly, 60, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

He most recently interviewed for the Saints and Patriots offensive coordinator jobs.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.