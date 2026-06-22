Christian Gonzalez Extension Not Expected Until Training Camp?

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is extension-eligible this offseason, as he’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option picked up for 2027.

Patriots insider Greg Bedard spoke on Gonzalez’s contract situation on a recent episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast. He doesn’t expect a deal to get done before training camp and feels both sides are okay taking this into August.

“So what I have heard is that I would not expect any sort of update until training camp,” Bedard said. “And if that’s the case, I think that’s where the Patriots are. I think they sort of like shrug and say, ‘We’ll see where we are at at training camp.’ And if that’s the case, then I think it’s going to drag into training camp. I think there’s an easy, sort of, compromise from both sides. It just depends on how far Gonzalez wants to push this.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously said he thought there was a good chance they would get a deal done before the beginning of the season. One anonymous GM conveyed a similar idea to Jason La Canfora recently as well.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.