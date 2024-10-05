Christian McCaffrey Won’t Return In Week 6, But There Is ‘Mild Encouragement’

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey won’t suit up in Week 6 and be activated from injured reserve.

However, there is some optimism regarding McCaffrey returning at some point in the coming weeks.

Schefter mentions that there is some “mild encouragement” because McCaffrey was able to do some on-field work this week and his calf and Achilles issues did not flare up.

Prior reports mentioned that McCaffrey is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, but the current issue is concentrated to just one of his legs. McCaffrey is focused on doing what he can to avoid any setbacks as he works his way back to game shape.

Schefter says that McCaffrey could return for the 49ers game against the Chiefs, barring any setbacks. However, there’s still a chance he could wait another week and return for their matchup with the Cowboys or even wait until after the team’s bye.

McCaffrey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCaffrey as the news is available.