Colorado HC Deion Sanders Has Had No Official Discussions About Leaving For NFL

According to Jordan Schultz, Colorado HC Deion Sanders hasn’t had any official conversations about leaving for an NFL job this offseason.

With his son, highly-ranked QB prospect Sheduer Sanders, likely entering the draft, many have speculated that the former NFL All-Pro could follow his son to the league. Schultz adds Coach Sanders has kept his focus on winning with Colorado this season.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 11-10 including a 7-2 record so far in 2024.