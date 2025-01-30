Colorado State Hiring Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert As Consultant

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Colorado State is hiring former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert as a consultant.

Thamel adds that Colbert will help set up a football front office with HC Jay Norvell and the player personnel department.

Colbert, 68, started his NFL career as a scout with the Lions from 1990-1999. He took over with the Steelers as general manager in 2000 where he remained until 2022.

In his career as GM, the Steelers had a record of 226-124-3 under Colbert, which includes 14 playoff appearances, three trips to the Super Bowl, and two championships.