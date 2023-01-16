Colts Also Requesting Interview With Giants DC Wink Martindale

According to Jonathan Jones, the Colts have requested permission to interview Giants DC Don Martindale for their head coaching vacancy.

Martindale is a longtime coaching veteran who has seen his name come up in a couple of head coaching searches in recent years.

Indianapolis has also requested an interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka, among others:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Giants DC Wink Martindale (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Martindale, 59, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Giants defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 18 in points allowed, No. 27 in rushing yards allowed and No. 14 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Colts coaching search as the news is available.