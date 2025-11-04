Colts Also Sending WR Adonai Mitchell To Jets For Sauce Gardner

According to Jay Glazer, Colts WR Adonai Mitchell is part of the trade package Indianapolis is sending to the Jets for CB Sauce Gardner.

That’s in addition to the team’s first-round picks for the next two seasons.

Mitchell had come up as an under-the-radar trade candidate as he had slid down the depth chart due to repeated mental gaffes. It’s surprising the Colts would give up on a second-round pick in just his second season, but not as surprising as this deal as a whole is.

Mitchell, 23, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. The Colts drafted him with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $7,386,082 rookie contract that includes a $2,191,696 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mitchell has appeared in eight games for the Colts and recorded nine receptions on 16 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.