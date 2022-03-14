Colts Announce 10 Coaching Staff Changes Including Reggie Wayne As WRs Coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced 10 coaching staff changes on Monday for the 2022 season.

The full list of moves includes:

Our 2022 coaching staff changes. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qPiW9wTLHG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 14, 2022

Wayne, 43, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2001. He spent 14 seasons with the Colts before he sign a one-year contract with the Patriots in 2015. However, he was later released at the start of the season.

Over the course his career, Wayne recorded 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns. Wayne is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All-Pro in 2010.