Colts Announce Five Moves, Activate C Ryan Kelly

The Colts announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating C Ryan Kelly and LB Jaylon Carlies from injured reserve.

The team also waived S Darren Hall and elevated both CB Tre Flowers and G Mark Glowinski from the practice squad.

Kelly, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Kelly is due a base salary of $11.375 million in the last year of that deal. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Kelly has appeared in seven games for the Colts, making seven starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 19 center out of 36 qualifying players.

Carlies, 23, was a three-year starter at Missouri at safety. He was drafted by the Colts with the No. 151 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and converted to linebacker.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,157,629 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $336,240.

In 2024, Carlies has appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection.