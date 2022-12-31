Colts Announce Four Moves, Place DE Yannick Ngakoue On IR

The Colts announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing DE Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve.

We have signed DE Kameron Cline to the 53-man roster from the PS and placed DE Yannick Ngakoue on IR. We have also elevated WR Keke Coutee and LB Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2022

The team is also signing DE Kameron Cline to their roster and elevating WR Keke Coutee and LB Segun Olubi from the practice squad.

Ngakoue, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts back in March in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

In 2022, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 29 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.