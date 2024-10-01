Colts Announce Three Moves, Place DE Tyquan Lewis On IR

The Colts announced three moves on Tuesday, including placing DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve.

The team also signed DT Adam Gotsis their active roster and CB Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad.

Lewis, 29, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

The Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal in 2022. After playing just seven games due to an injury, Lewis was re-signed to a one-year deal in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Lewis has appeared in four games for the Colts, recording 17 tackles and one and a half sacks.