Colts Announce Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they’ve signed TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster on Tuesday and waived WR Keke Coutee.

The Colts also signed WR Robert Foster to their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

Foster, 28, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo promoted Foster to their active roster soon after and he managed to make the 53-man unit in 2019. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers, Washington, Dolphins and Cowboys. New York signed him to a contract in March but placed him on IR in August and later cut him with a settlement.

The Giants opted to bring Foster back to their practice squad in October but released him a month later.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.