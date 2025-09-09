Colts Announcing Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Keydrain Calligan and S Darrick Forrest to the practice squad. 

In corresponding moves, the team released C Mose Vavao and S Trey Washington

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Austin Ajiake
  2. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  3. T Marcellus Johnson
  4. CB Chris Lammons
  5. TE Maximilian Mang (International)
  6. TE Sean McKeon
  7. DE Durrell Nchami
  8. WR Coleman Owen
  9. G Josh Sills
  10. DT Tim Smith
  11. WR Tyler Scott
  12. S Ben Nikkel
  13. WR Laquon Treadwell
  14. LB Anthony Walker
  15. RB Ameer Abdullah
  16. S Darrick Forrest
  17. CB Keydrain Calligan

Forrest, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati by the Commanders.

He signed a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and played out that deal in Washington. The Bills signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season but let him go coming out of camp. 

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games and recorded 13 total tackles. 

