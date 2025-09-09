Colts Announcing Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Keydrain Calligan and S Darrick Forrest to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the team released C Mose Vavao and S Trey Washington.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

LB Austin Ajiake RB Ulysses Bentley IV T Marcellus Johnson CB Chris Lammons TE Maximilian Mang (International) TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen G Josh Sills DT Tim Smith WR Tyler Scott S Ben Nikkel WR Laquon Treadwell LB Anthony Walker RB Ameer Abdullah S Darrick Forrest CB Keydrain Calligan

Forrest, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati by the Commanders.

He signed a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and played out that deal in Washington. The Bills signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season but let him go coming out of camp.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games and recorded 13 total tackles.