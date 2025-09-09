Colts Announcing Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Keydrain Calligan and S Darrick Forrest to the practice squad.
we have signed CB Keydrain Calligan and S Darrick Forrest to the practice squad. we also released C Mose Vavao and S Trey Washington from the practice squad.
In corresponding moves, the team released C Mose Vavao and S Trey Washington.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Austin Ajiake
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- T Marcellus Johnson
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Maximilian Mang (International)
- TE Sean McKeon
- DE Durrell Nchami
- WR Coleman Owen
- G Josh Sills
- DT Tim Smith
- WR Tyler Scott
- S Ben Nikkel
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- LB Anthony Walker
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- S Darrick Forrest
- CB Keydrain Calligan
Forrest, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati by the Commanders.
He signed a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and played out that deal in Washington. The Bills signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season but let him go coming out of camp.
In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games and recorded 13 total tackles.
