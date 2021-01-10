Colts Asst. GM Ed Dodds Withdraws From Panthers’ GM Search

According to Joel A. Erickson, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds is withdrawing from the Panthers GM search. Erickson adds that Dodds respects the Panthers organization and he was honored to go through the process.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Interviewed)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more on the Panthers GM search as the news is available.