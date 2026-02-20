Colts & Bills ‘Logical Options’ For LB Logan Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys opted to release LB Logan Wilson on Friday, despite acquiring him in a trade with the Bengals midseason.

Wilson now has a head start in free agency and won’t count against a team’s compensatory picks should they sign him.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tosses out the Colts and Bills as “logical options” for Wilson now that he’s available.

Colts DC Lou Anarumo worked with Wilson while in Cincinnati and the Bills were among the teams with trade interest in him last year. Wilson is also a former teammate of QB Josh Allen.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati. Dallas acquired him in November in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Cowboys released Wilson in February.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in eight games for the Bengals and seven games for the Cowboys, recording 70 tackles, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.