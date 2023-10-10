Colts Bring In Group Of QBs For Tryouts

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Colts brought in some free agent QBs for tryouts on Tuesday including Kellen Mond, Ian Book, Holton Ahlers, and Trace McSorley.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury so adding some depth at the position would make sense, even with Gardner Minshew set to take over.

Mond, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense. The Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus. Minnesota waived him after just one year, however, and he was claimed by the Browns.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.

In 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason last year and later added him to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed McSorley to a contract for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 61 yards rushing and two lost fumbles.