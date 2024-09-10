Colts CB JuJu Brents Going On Injured Reserve With Knee Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts CB JuJu Brents has a season-ending knee injury and will be placed on injured reserve.

Rapoport doesn’t specify the injury but adds Brents has a good chance to rehab and be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

However, Mike Chappell says the Colts are holding out hope Brents could be back in mid-December. He says Brents did not tear his ACL.

Brents, 24, hails from Indianapolis, Indiana and transferred to Kansas State from Iowa. The Colts selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract that includes a $2,961,408 signing bonus.

In 2023, Brents appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded seven total tackles.