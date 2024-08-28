Colts Claim CB Samuel Womack, Waive CB Darrell Baker Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts announced they claimed CB Samuel Womack off of waivers from the 49ers and waived CB Darrell Baker Jr. in a corresponding roster move.

Womack, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Womack appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles.