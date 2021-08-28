Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers From Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Patriots on Saturday, according to Field Yates.

This is actually the second waiver claim the Colts placed on Warring this week, but the Patriots had the higher priority.

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus.

The Texans waived Warring earlier in the week and he was claimed off waivers by the Patriots. New England opted to waive him a few days later.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.