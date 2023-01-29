Colts Conducting Second Interviews With Packers ST Coach Rich Bisaccia & Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Adam Schefter reports the Colts plan to have a second interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen this coming week as they continue their head coaching search.

Tom Pelissero adds Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia is also among the list of candidates getting further consideration from Indianapolis.

Here’s where the Colts’ search stands so far:

Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Second Interview) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Second Interview) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Second Interview) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia (Second Interview) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Second Interview) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Bisaccia, 62, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

The Packers hired Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator in February of last year.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.

Steichen, 37, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Chargers finished 2020 ranked No. 9 in total yards per game, No. 18 in points per game, No. 6 in passing yards per game and No. 18 in rushing yards per game.

