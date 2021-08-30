Colts Cut CB Holton Hill

According to Adam Caplan, the Colts are releasing CB Holton Hill ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

He is the first of Indiapolis’ cuts in the process of trimming down to 53 players.

Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and signed on with the Colts back in May.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.