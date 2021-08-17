Colts Cut Four Players, Place DE Damontre Moore On IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve waived four players and placed DE Damontre Moore on injured reserve.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

TE Graham Adomitis RB Darius Anderson WR Quartney Davis (injured) CB Nick Nelson (injured)

Davis and Nelson will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list should they clear waivers on Wednesday.

Moore, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He lasted over two years in New York before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Since then, Moore has played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys and even had a stint in the AAF. He signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and was on and off of their active roster before returning to the Seahawks last September.

The Colts signed Moore to a contract this past July.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.