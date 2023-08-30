Colts Cut Three Including WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Indianapolis Colts announced three roster cuts, including WR Isaiah McKenzie.

We have claimed T Ryan Hayes, DE Isaiah Land and G Josh Sills off waivers, waived DT McTelvin Agim and G/T Carter O'Donnell, and released WR Isaiah McKenzie. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2023

Colts DT McTelvin Agim and OL Carter O’Donnell were also cut as Indianapolis made corresponding moves for its three waiver claims earlier.

McKenzie, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract in 2021.

However, he was cut following the 2022 season. The Colts signed him a to a contract earlier this summer.

In 2022, McKenzie appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.