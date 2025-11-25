Colts DC Lou Anarumo Expected To Be Strong Contender For Giants HC Vacancy

According to Josina Anderson, Colts DC Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration by the Giants for their head coaching vacancy this hiring cycle.

Anderson says her source emphasized the connection between Anarumo and Giants GM Joe Schoen, as both were with the Dolphins at one point.

However, she notes it remains to be seen how much that connection will influence ownership. Schoen is expected to lead the coaching search but it’s not necessarily a lock that he remains next year.

Anarumo has interviewed for the Giants’ coaching vacancy in the past and is from Staten Island.

Anarumo, 59, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo was with the Bengals from 2019 to 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

After being let go by Cincinnati, Anarumo was hired by the Colts as DC

In 2025, the Colts defense ranks No. 21 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 26 in passing yards allowed and No. 7 in rushing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ HC vacancy as the news is available.